INDIA

Delhi HC restrains rogue websites from streaming ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court has ordered to restrain as many as 731 rogue websites from illegally broadcasting and streaming the Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” released on August 13 last year.

The film is now released on various online and OTT platforms.

Justice Prathibha M. Singh was dealing with a suit moved by Star India Pvt Ltd, producers and owners of various television channels and also ‘Disney + Hotstar’ mobile application and OTT platform, seeking a permanent injunction on the rogue websites.

In the suit, the plaintiffs said it is a film related to India-Pakistan War of 1971 and inspired from persons involved in the said war, arguing the rights in the film are exclusively owned by them.

On August 9 last year, the court had passed an order of interim injunction against 42 rogue websites.

“All the defendant rogue websites have been served or are aware of the orders passed by this court. However, none of the defendant domain names or further domain names which have been added have appeared before the court,” the court noted.

The order further said that “In view thereof, since the rights of the Plaintiffs are not in question, a permanent injunction is liable to be granted in terms of paragraph 66(i) of the plaint against all the rogue websites i.e., Defendant Nos. 1 to 42 and the other domain names added by subsequent affidavits totalling 689 additional websites/ domain names.”

“The orders of blocking shall also stand confirmed permanently in respect of all the impugned domain names / websites,” the court added.

20221116-202805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aide of former TN CM Palaniswami arrested for duping youth

    Sitharaman chairs 2nd BRICS Finance Ministers, Ctrl Bank Governors meet

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Railway police in K’taka on high alert amid Agnipath protests