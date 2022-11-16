The Delhi High Court has ordered to restrain as many as 731 rogue websites from illegally broadcasting and streaming the Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” released on August 13 last year.

The film is now released on various online and OTT platforms.

Justice Prathibha M. Singh was dealing with a suit moved by Star India Pvt Ltd, producers and owners of various television channels and also ‘Disney + Hotstar’ mobile application and OTT platform, seeking a permanent injunction on the rogue websites.

In the suit, the plaintiffs said it is a film related to India-Pakistan War of 1971 and inspired from persons involved in the said war, arguing the rights in the film are exclusively owned by them.

On August 9 last year, the court had passed an order of interim injunction against 42 rogue websites.

“All the defendant rogue websites have been served or are aware of the orders passed by this court. However, none of the defendant domain names or further domain names which have been added have appeared before the court,” the court noted.

The order further said that “In view thereof, since the rights of the Plaintiffs are not in question, a permanent injunction is liable to be granted in terms of paragraph 66(i) of the plaint against all the rogue websites i.e., Defendant Nos. 1 to 42 and the other domain names added by subsequent affidavits totalling 689 additional websites/ domain names.”

“The orders of blocking shall also stand confirmed permanently in respect of all the impugned domain names / websites,” the court added.

