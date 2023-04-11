INDIA

Delhi HC seeks ASI, Centre’s stand on plea against stopping of performing namaz

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday sought the stand of the Central government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Delhi Waqf Board managing commitee’s plea seeking quick disposal of its pending petition against the stopping of offering of prayers in the Mughal mosque in city’s Mehrauli area.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice on the petitioner’s application for advance hearing in the matter from August 21 as per the apex court’s order requesting the HC to decide the matter as soon as possible.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui said that the matter has been hanging for some time.

The court then listed the matter for the next hearing on April 27.

“Issue notice. List in the end of April,” said Justice Ohri.

As it is the Ramzan month, there is an urgency in the case, which will soon culminate upon Eid-ul-Fitr, and the worshippers are waiting to offer their prayers in the Mughal Masjid.

Last year, the petitioner had approached the HC contending that ASI officials completely stopped the offering of namaz in the Mughal mosque on May 13, 2022, in an “absolutely unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner”, without serving any notice or order.

It is the petitioner’s case to stop the authorities from causing any obstruction or interference in the performance of ‘namaz’ at the mosque — a waqf property notified as ‘Masjid adjacent to Eastern Gate of Qutab Minar, Mehrauli’ in Delhi administration’s Gazette notification.

