Delhi HC seeks CBI response on Sengar’s plea

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response from the CBI on a plea filed by rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar challenging his conviction and imprisonment till the last breath.

A Division Bench of Justice Manmohan Singh and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the CBI.

The expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted by a Delhi court for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

The High Court also granted two months more time to Sengar to deposit the fine amount.

The court directed Sengar to release Rs 10 lakh to the victim and the rest Rs 15 lakh to be converted into FDR and to be deposited in High Court registry.

–IANS

