The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response on bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice on bail plea of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s daughter and asked it to file a status report in the case.

Sukanya has challenged a trial court’s order dated June 1 dismissing her bail plea. However, the high court listed the matter for hearing on August 9, when Sukanya’s another petition is also listed seeking quashing of petition seeking dismissal of the ED’s complaint and all subsequent proceedings related to the case.

During the hearing, Advocate Amit Kumar appearing for the accused, submitted that she is a “young woman” of 31 years of age and that the trial court denied her bail without acknowledging facts and relevant law in true and correct perspective.

Sukanya’s plea claims that she is innocent and falsely implicated in the case and that her custody is no more required as the probe agency is over with its investigation and has already filed the supplementary complaint qua her.

The lawyer also sought equality for his client in comparison to the co-accused, Tania Sanyal, who had been granted bail by the trial court.

He argued that the petitioner’s case was stronger in terms of evidence. According to the submitted petition, Sanyal, who is the wife of BSF commandant Satish Kumar and one of the accused, is alleged to have received a bribe from Enamul Haque, another accused in the case, for engaging in cattle smuggling and subsequently engaging in money laundering activities.

Earlier, while Sukanya’s counsel sought quashing of petition aimed at dismissing the ED complaint and its consequential proceedings, he also challenged her arrest.

On April 26, the ED had arrested Sukanya, a primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, after quizzing her for her alleged involvement in the case.

