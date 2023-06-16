The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s stand on the default bail applications submitted by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s aides Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the co-accused in a money laundering case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while posting the matter for June 26, issued notice on the bail applications and asked the investigative agency to submit a status report on the ongoing investigation.

Claiming that the charge sheet is incomplete, the accused persons had previously approached the trial court, contending that they should be granted default bail.

However, on May 24, the trial court rejected their pleas, stating that a charge sheet is considered complete if it enables the court to take cognisance of the offense based on its content and accompanying documents.

The probe agency has claimed that the two accused were Satyendar Jain’s business associates and played a role in facilitating the commission of the offense, wherein the former minister had allegedly engaged in money laundering through four companies purportedly associated with him.

