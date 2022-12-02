INDIA

Delhi HC seeks LNJP Hospital’s report on married woman’s case for termination of 3rd-trimester foetus

NewsWire
0
4

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a report from the medical board of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on a married woman’s plea for terminating her eight-month pregnancy as the foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities.

“Considering the gestational period, the medical board of LNJP hospital is directed to conduct a medical examination of the petitioner today itself and submit a report to this court,” Justice Pratibha M Singh said while directing the respondent to examine the case and listed the matter for December 5.

The 26-year-old woman mentioned in the petition that a cerebral abnormality was found in the foetus on November 12 and was confirmed by another ultrasound conducted at a private facility two days later.

However, she had undergone various ultrasounds since she conceived.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that termination can be permitted in such cases under Sections 3(2B) and 3(2D) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

“Since the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital does not have a medical board for MTP cases, the foetus can be examined by the medical board of LNJP Hospital,” the counsel submitted.

20221202-153604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra govt trying to salvage Xth, intermediate academic years: Minister

    PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 21,000...

    Rise in satellites threatening orbital space around Earth: Scientists

    Congress gears up for elections as EC sounds poll bugle