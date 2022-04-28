INDIA

Delhi HC seeks report on functioning of CCTV cameras in police stations

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a status report from the city government and police regarding the storage and functioning of CCTV surveillance in the national capital’s police stations.

Dealing a petition seeking direction for compliance with the Supreme Court order in this regard, Justice Yashwant Varma asked the respondents to file the report and posted the matter for further hearing on August 25.

According to the earlier top court order, it was noted that CCTV cameras with digital video recorders and/or network video recorders must be installed with recording systems that can be preserved for a period of 18 months.

The petition, filed by Chandril Dabas through advocate Manan Agrawal, was seeking the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict delivered on December 2, 2020.

In the plea, the petitioner also pointed out a personal experience, in which he was allegedly harassed by the police officials in Rohini area in June last year during the lockdown in relation to the e-pass. The petition contended that following the incident, he approached the court seeking registration of FIR and relevant CCTV footage for backing the facts of the incident.

However, the Investigation Officer filed a reply before the court stating that the CCTV footage could not be preserved as the footage backup is only for 18 days and the camera covering the open area of the police station was not working since May 21, 2021, the petition read.

20220428-182604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar moves Delhi HC for regular bail

    ‘File better affidavit’, SC to Delhi Police on hate speech at...

    When the present weighs heavily on a teacher of history

    Gehlot, Pilot take same chopper as bypolls near