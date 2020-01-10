Delhi HC sets aside ex-minister’s election from Tri Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Delhi High Court on Friday set aside election of ex-Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar for wrong declaration of educational qualification in 2015 elections.

Tomar has been fielded again from Tri Nagar assembly constituency from where he had won last time.

Tomar was sacked by Chief Minister Arving Kejriwal after he was arrested in fake degree case.

Tomar is also accused of submitting forged degree certificates while enrolling himself with the Bar Council of Delhi.

During investigations, Tomar had reportedly told police that his brother helped him obtain the fake degree.

–IANS

