The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case that Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, had filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans.

Sisodia sued Sirsa, Hans and and other BJP leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta, after they claimed that he was implicated in a corruption fraud involving approximately Rs 2,000 crore relating to the construction of new classrooms in Delhi’s government schools.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also issued notice on the pleas put up by the two BJP leaders opposing the trial court’s summoning order dated November 28, 2019.

The court listed the matter for the next hearing on March 10.

A request for the discharge in the same case by the BJP leaders was rejected by the lower court last month.

Appearing for the BJP leaders, senior advocates Pawan Narang and Kirti Uppal said that Vijender Gupta, one of the summoned individuals, had filed a petition before the Supreme Court for relief in response to the same summoning order.

In light of the apex court’s ruling that Gupta’s tweet does not constitute defamation, they noted, the case against Hans and Sirsa also requires consideration and analysis.

The court issued notice to Sisodia after hearing from the senior advocates.

