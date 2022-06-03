INDIA

Delhi HC stresses strict compliance of Covid guidelines for air passengers, airports

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Friday stressed for strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines at airports, asking the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take severe action including placing passengers in a ‘no-fly list’ for not wearing masks and violating hygiene norms.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a suo motu plea pertaining to violations of social distancing norms and Covid protocols by passengers at airports.

“DGCA should issue separate binding guidelines authorising staff at airports, flights, captains, pilots, etc. to take strict action against passengers and others violating masking and hand-hygiene norms. Such persons should be booked and fined and placed in no-fly list,” the bench stated.

In the course of the hearing, the bench also said that the rules must be enforced.

“Violators should be removed physically if need be,” the bench remarked.

It also directed pilots inside the aircrafts to take strict action against those violating masking and hand hygiene norms.

Asserting that the mask, which is already a norm in flights, the bench said that it is meant to reduce Covid threat, pointing that one can take it off while eating or drinking.

Appearing on behalf of the DGCA, advocate Anjana Gosain apprised that the relaxation to remove the mask has been provided only during meals.

The counsel further said that none of the Covid guidelines were diluted and appropriate directions were issued in compliance with an earlier order.

The suo motu complaint was based on the personal experience of Justice C Harishankar, who was travelling on a Kolkata-New Delhi flight last year, when he noted his fellow passengers refused to wear masks and violated Covid appropriate behaviour even after repeated requests.

20220603-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Royals’ Hetmyer leaves IPL bio-bubble for birth of child

    Attempt to evade accountability, transparency: BJP hits out at Mamata govt

    Centre to provide 30 ventilators, 20 oxygen concentrators for North MCD’s...

    Gujarat registers first case of ‘Love Jihad’, 1 held