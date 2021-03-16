The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to appear before it in a case where an Indian migrant was incorrectly buried as per Muslim rites in Saudi Arabia.

Calling it an “unfortunate event”, Justice Prathiba Singh directed the MEA’s Deputy Secretary, to appear before it virtually.

The migrant, Sanjeev Kumar, an Indian passport holder, passed away in January in Saudi Arabia due to a cardiac arrest.

His wife moved the court seeking directions to the Ministry to exhume and transport the man’s mortal remains to India for conducting rites in accordance with his religion.

–IANS

