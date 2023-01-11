INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC to hear minor girl’s plea for termination of her 16-week pregnancy

NewsWire
0
0

A 14-year-old girl has knocked at the doors of the Delhi High Court through her mother wanting medical termination of her 16 weeks pregnancy as she is not prepared mentally and physically to raise the child.

The minor is an unmarried girl and she had conceived out of consensual sexual activity with a minor boy.

The court will hear the matter Wednesday.

The girl’s mother has pushed the petition with the help of advocate Amit Mishra wanting pregnancy termination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) without reporting it to the local police as it would bring social stigma, ostracisation and harassment not only to the minor but also for the entire family.

However, reporting the matter is mandatory to the local police under the POCSO Act.

According to the plea, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act allows for the termination of a pregnancy up to 20 weeks if the registered medical practitioner believes that the woman’s life would be in grave danger or that her physical or mental health would suffer significantly as a result of carrying the pregnancy to term.

As per the ultrasound report of January 6, 2023, the pregnancy, in this case, is of 15 weeks and four days, the petition stated.

The plea also made reference to a recent Supreme Court decision that exempts registered medical professionals from Section 19 of the POCSO Act’s requirement that they disclose a minor’s pregnancy to the local police if it resulted from consenting sexual activity.

20230111-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Ankit Gupta hilariously roasts Archana Gautam during nomination...

    Every woman should stand up when she’s abused: Khushbu

    Int’l narcotic drugs syndicate busted, 2 held

    Role Play: Karan V Grover plays a movie superstar in ‘Bohot...