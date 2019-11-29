Delhi HC to hear plea against revealing rape victims’ info

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court is expected to hear on Wednesday a petition, seeking the court take action against the media for revealing the identity of the victim of the gruesome Hyderabad rape-murder case.

The petition argues that exposure of names, address, work details and other information related to the Hyderabad rape victim and the accused in the case by individuals and media houses by publishing elaborate reports on various online and offline portals violates the Indian Penal Code’s Section 228-A.

Aiming to curb the practice of exposure of identity of the rape victims in violation of the IPC and various Supreme Court precedents, the petition also attacks the inaction of the state police authorities and their cyber cells to curb the constant revelation of identity of the victim and athe ccused.

The petition has been filed by city-based lawyer Yashdeep Chahal, through his advocates Chirag Madaan and Sai Krishna Kumar.

