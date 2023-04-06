The Delhi High Court will on Thursday pronounce its order on bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

On March 22, the court had reserved its order on Jain and his two aides’ bail pleas in the matter.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year and his co-accused are Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had heard arguments by the accused’s counsel and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A trial court had, on November 17, 2022, dismissed the leader’s bail application.

The HC later issued notice on his bail plea.

According to the trial court, it has prima facie come on record that Satyendar Jain was “actually involved” in hiding the proceeds of crime by paying cash to entry operators based in Kolkata and then bringing the money into three companies against the sale of shares to demonstrate that their revenues were clean.

In the petition before the high court, Jain argued that the Special Judge and Enforcement Directorate have gravely misread and misapplied the Prevention of Money Laundering Act “by identifying proceeds of crime solely on the basis of accommodation entries”.

The accommodation entries cannot itself lead to a punishable offence under PMLA, it was argued.

Because the charge sheet has already been filed in the case, Jain said that he is “not required to be incarcerated” during the trial.

