Expressing concern over the several vacant posts of various statutory bodies created for the welfare of specially-abled persons, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week to the Centre to submit an affidavit in the matter.

The division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL), in which the petitioner pointed out that several important posts are lying vacant for a long period of time.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that vacancies such as the Chief of Commission of Persons with Disabilities, the Chairperson of Rehabilitation Council of India, and the Chairperson of the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities are lying vacant for months now.

During the course of the hearing, the bench was concerned about the consequences if these bodies are not allowed to run.

Questioning the ‘reluctance’ in the matter, the bench directed the Central government to file the affidavit with details of the vacant posts including their duration and the steps taken to fill up the vacancies.

Advocate AK Bhardwaj represented the petitioner. The court will hear the matter further on May 11.

