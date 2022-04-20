INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC unhappy on non-filling of vacancies in welfare bodies for specially-abled

NewsWire
0
0

Expressing concern over the several vacant posts of various statutory bodies created for the welfare of specially-abled persons, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week to the Centre to submit an affidavit in the matter.

The division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL), in which the petitioner pointed out that several important posts are lying vacant for a long period of time.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that vacancies such as the Chief of Commission of Persons with Disabilities, the Chairperson of Rehabilitation Council of India, and the Chairperson of the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities are lying vacant for months now.

During the course of the hearing, the bench was concerned about the consequences if these bodies are not allowed to run.

Questioning the ‘reluctance’ in the matter, the bench directed the Central government to file the affidavit with details of the vacant posts including their duration and the steps taken to fill up the vacancies.

Advocate AK Bhardwaj represented the petitioner. The court will hear the matter further on May 11.

20220420-184803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana MLA’s son arrested over businessman family’s suicide

    India’s Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 launch further delayed

    Samajwadis to take out cycle yatras in UP

    Change is what keeps me going: Hrithik Roshan