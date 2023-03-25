INDIA

Delhi HC warns PMLA Adjucating Authority about passing ‘templated orders’

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court has cautioned the Adjudicating Authority under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) about passing “templated orders” and to refrain from using “identical templated paragraphs”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh said: “Use of identical templated paragraphs could reflect as non-application of mind by the Authority concerned and hence ought to be avoided. The Adjudicating Authority is cautioned about passing such templated orders.”

Challenging an attachment order passed by Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) on December 22, 2021, a plea was moved by the State Bank of India.

The bank claimed that after providing a thorough reply explaining its position and supporting it with documents and pertinent decisions, the Adjudicating Authority did not even take its case into consideration.

The petitioner bank’s attorney, Chandrachur Bhattacharyya, claimed that the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) was “passing template cut-paste orders” while it presented a compilation of similar orders passed by the Adjudicating Authority before the court.

In view of the above, the court noted that the Authority, at least in relation to portions relevant to compliance under Sections 5(1) and 8(1) of PMLA, 2002, was using identical paragraphs in a number of orders.

“The above position shall be brought to the notice of the Adjudicating Authority by ld. Counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate,” the court said while cautioning the Adjudicating Authority.

Noting that the order under challenge was an Attachment Order appealable to the Appellate Tribunal (PMLA), the court relegated the petitioner bank to the Appellate Tribunal to avail of the appellate remedies.

“The appeal of the Petitioner shall now be listed and taken up by the Appellate Tribunal, for adjudication in accordance with law. All contentions of the parties are left open,” the court said.

20230325-130004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala sees no respite as daily Covid cases keep soaring

    Russia and UAE defy West, decide to step up energy and...

    Infant killed in fire caused by matchsticks’ play

    ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ Season 2 adds Karan Wahi, Sarah...