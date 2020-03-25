Delhi Health Department to promote telemedicine

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said he has advised the health department to promote telemedicine consultations as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.

Baijal in a tweet said: “In view of current situation containing COVID-19 outbreak by social distancing has to be observed in all conditions. Advised health department to promote telemedicine consultations as per guidelines of Union Health Ministry and ICMR.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, telemedicine is the delivery of health care services using information and communication technologies for the exchange of valid information for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and injuries, research and evaluation, and for the continuing education of health care providers.

It also includes distancing by all health care professionals.

The step, the ministry said, is in the interests of advancing the health of individuals and their communities.

In Delhi, a doctor from one of the Mohalla Clinics has tested positive after coming in contact with a patient.

His wife and child were also affect. All the patients who came in his contact between March 12 and 18 have been asked to go for home quarantine.

–IANS

nks/kr