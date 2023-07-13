Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a high-level meeting with all stakeholder departments of the state government to review the preparedness to tackle vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria (DCM) during the monsoons.

The Delhi government said on Wednesday that due to heavy rain there were possibilities of the spread of dengue and malaria and so they have started preparations to prevent it.

Bharadwaj directed the officials of the Delhi government to take the strictest steps to prevent vector-borne diseases from spreading in the national capital.

The Delhi Minister asked the district level officers of various departments to create awareness among the people in their respective areas on the steps to be taken to prevent DCM.

“Along with this, instructions have been given to keep a vigil on the domestic breeding checkers to ensure that they visit each house and identify breeding areas for mosquitoes such as stagnant water. The Delhi government is also going to take the help of school children in their attack on DCM,” the government said.

The Minister also called for community participation by conducting awareness campaigns and developing information communication materials.

Officials from the departments of Health, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control, Education etc, were also present in the meeting.

Bharadwaj informed all stakeholders that due to rain there was a danger of infections from vector- borne diseases, especially those spread by mosquitoes, such as DCM.

It said that on behalf of the Kejriwal government, the school children in Delhi will be involved in the prevention of dengue on a large scale.

The Minister noted that children could be quite effective in spreading awareness.

“MCD and the Education department of the Delhi government were directed to give school children a card in which they would complete their ‘dengue homework’. Every week children will undertake a complete checking of their house and the surrounding areas to ensure that there is no accumulated water in which mosquitoes can breed and flourish.”

“The card should be filled by their parents and will be collected at the school. This homework will be checked every week and the cards will be returned to the students so they can undertake an inspection again. Children and parents will mention measures taken by them to prevent waterlogging in their homes and surrounding areas. The Education department will ensure that dengue homework is done in MCD schools, Delhi government and all private schools in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said.

2023071238205