Delhi Health Minister’s convoy ‘waylaid’, Police say ‘no intimation’ of programme

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s convoy was “forcibly waylaid and halted by unidentified protestors in the national capital on Sunday.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party workers of attacking the convoy of his government’s senior leader.

“This is BJP. A party of hooligans and ruffians. When they are losing, they show their true colours,” Kejriwal alleged through social media.

Sharing the video of the alleged attack, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) official Twitter handle also conveyed similar sentiments towards their rival party and said that “BJP is losing MCD elections, hence they are down to what they know best – VIOLENCE!”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also confirmed about the incident which took place around 12.00 p.m. in the afternoon and said that the Minister on Sunday visited the area of Goyala Vihar in connection with inauguration of a sewer line.

“For this adequate staff were deployed at police station level although there was no intimation of this programme,” a Delhi Police official said.

He said that after inauguration, Minister Jain left the venue and crossed the Goyala Dairy drain towards Dwarka, where some protesters raised slogans and tried to stop his car.

“Staff from a nearby police picket reached there and the protesters were removed immediately and the minister left the spot,” the official said.

The official further informed that no complaint has been received in this regard.

However, even though there was no official complaint, AAP leaders have been unequivocally accusing the BJP and its workers for the alleged incident.

“This is so disgraceful. The fear of defeat is haunting the BJP. If what you have done with Satyendar Jain, would have happened with the Prime Minister, how much drama would have happened?,” AAP’s spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurrana refuted all allegations levelled by the AAP leaders and lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister for his “unwarranted language” used against them.

“They were not BJP workers, they were local residents of the Chawla area who were protesting against the new liquor policy of the AAP government,” Khurrana averred.

