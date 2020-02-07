Delhi high-profile brigade among early voters

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Of the 1.47 crore voters who geared up to exercise their franchise on Saturday, some of the early birds were the who’s who of the capital — External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav

Jaishankar cast his vote at the NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Crescent polling station.

“Casting vote is one of the prime duties of the citizens of the country. People should definitely come out and cast their vote in order to contribute in the building of the nation,” he said outside the polling station.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who recently made headlines for being barred by the Election Commission for his unparliamentary comments against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cast his vote at a Matiala polling station.

“Today Delhi will decide what kind of government they want — a government who works for the development of the nation or a government slipping into a sink hole of corruption,” Verma told the media.

Ram Madhav arrived at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh Assembly constituency.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his mother came and cast his vote at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar. “This time the Aam Aadmi Party will be defeated very badly. People have seen them clearly in their true colours — working against the interest of the nation.

“BJP will win with flying colours. This election is clearly between right and wrong,” Harshvardhan told media here.

When asked how many seats the BJP expected to win, he said: “I am not an astrologer to predict that.” He also said that the “AAP has no issue to talk about, that’s why they are saying that the BJP has no CM face.”

More than one crore people of Delhi will choose 70 lawmakers.

—IANS

