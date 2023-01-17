INDIA

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Police invoke Section 302 in the FIR

NewsWire
Delhi Police on Tuesday added charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours on January 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Harendra K. Singh said that as per evidence, physical, oral and forensic, Section 302 has been invoked in the present case.

Initially, the FIR was registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. Later, following protest by the victim’s family members, the police had added IPC’s Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Sultanpuri police station.

Police also added Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR.

Police had arrested all the seven accused — Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun, and Manoj Mittal.

Ashutosh and Ankush are accused of tampering with the evidence in the case, said a senior police official.

As per sources, Ashutosh, the car owner and Amit’s brother, Ankush Khanna had talks with the five accused and as Amit did not have driving licence, Deepak was told to tell police that he was in the driving seat at the time of incident.

