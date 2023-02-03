INDIA

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Victim was drunk at the time of incident, sources

Delhi Police have received the ‘viscera examination report’ of 20-year-old Anjali, who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for several kms on the outskirts of the national capital in the early hours of January 1, said an official on Friday.

Sources said that as per the report, she was drunk at the time of incident.

According to Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), the report of the victim, Anjali prepared by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi was received on January 24.

“The result of the report is part of the ongoing investigation. Further probe in the matter is in progress,” said the Special CP.

Anjali along with her friend Nidhi was returning home after a party at a hotel in Rohini when her scooty was hit by a car at around 2 a.m. She was then dragged for several kms by the car leading to her death. Her naked body was found lying on the road in the Kanjhawala area at around 4 a.m. by a passerby, who informed the police.

20230203-115602

