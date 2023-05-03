INDIA

Delhi: Hit-and-run leaves one dead as car drives for 3 km with victim on roof

NewsWire
0
3

A youth was killed and his cousin seriously injured in a hit-and-run case in Delhi’s high-security VIP zone.

The incident, which was captured on video by a witness, took place at the intersection of New Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Deepanshu Verma (30) while his cousin Mukul is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Verma, who was a jewelry shop owner, is survived by his parents and a sister.

According to the witness, a car rammed into a bike and due to the impact of the collision, Mukul got thrown several feet away, while Verma landed on the car’s roof.

Shockingly, the car driver did not stop to assess the situation but sped away with the injured man still on the roof.

The man even followed the fleeing car on his scooter while recording the incident. Despite honking and shouting, the car did not stop. After driving for about 3 kilometers, the suspects dumped the injured man off the car near Delhi Gate and fled.

Verma and Mukul were rushed to hospital where Verma succumbed to his injuries.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the suspects. However, the police are yet to reveal their names.

More details are awaited.

20230503-131403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Environment Ministry ropes in Grammy winner Ricky Kej for Hariyali Mahotsav

    ‘On ventilator support’: SC grants interim bail to a man accused...

    Gold jeweller needs to avoid punishment, warns consumer expert

    Drinking water project in Puducherry to be implemented with French aid