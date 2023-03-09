A woman died while a man was injured after a speeding unidentified car hit their scooty on the RTR flyover in south Delhi, a senior police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a police control room call was received at Vasant Vihar police station on Wednesday regarding an accident at RTR flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot that was on RTR flyover from Munirka to IGI Airport side, a scooty was found lying on the roadside. On enquiry, it was found that both the scooty driver and the pillion rider had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by CATS ambulance,” the official said.

Meanwhile, information was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre regarding admission of a woman who was brought dead from an accident at RTR flyover, and admission of a man after an accident.

“On enquiry, the deceased woman was identified as Khushi, a resident of district Mewat in Haryana while the injured was identified as Devansh (20), a resident of Uttam Nagar,” said the official.

The official said that Devansh could not give his statement due to pain.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Vihar police station and investigation of the case is under progress,” said the official.

Sources said that the car was a BMW, but police is yet to confirm about the vehicle and about the arrest of its driver.

