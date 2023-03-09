INDIA

Delhi hit and run: Woman killed, man injured after being hit by speeding car

NewsWire
0
1

A woman died while a man was injured after a speeding unidentified car hit their scooty on the RTR flyover in south Delhi, a senior police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a police control room call was received at Vasant Vihar police station on Wednesday regarding an accident at RTR flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot that was on RTR flyover from Munirka to IGI Airport side, a scooty was found lying on the roadside. On enquiry, it was found that both the scooty driver and the pillion rider had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by CATS ambulance,” the official said.

Meanwhile, information was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre regarding admission of a woman who was brought dead from an accident at RTR flyover, and admission of a man after an accident.

“On enquiry, the deceased woman was identified as Khushi, a resident of district Mewat in Haryana while the injured was identified as Devansh (20), a resident of Uttam Nagar,” said the official.

The official said that Devansh could not give his statement due to pain.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Vihar police station and investigation of the case is under progress,” said the official.

Sources said that the car was a BMW, but police is yet to confirm about the vehicle and about the arrest of its driver.

20230309-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in LS today

    Nizam held out thinking that Osmanistan would fructify; Patel scuppered it

    Farm laws repeal: Major support for MSP across the board (Ld)

    India’s manufacturing PMI dips to 55.1 amid 15 months of straight...