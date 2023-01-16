The Rohini court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the infamous hit and drag case, in which a 20-year-old woman died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1.

Delhi police had opposed the bail plea, contending that it is a serious case and they are in the process of invoking Section 302 (murder).

On January 12, the court had dismissed Bhardwaj’s bail plea.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal had said that considering the gravity of the offence, the fact that the investigation is at an initial stage and the offences alleged against the accused are exclusively triable by the sessions court, and this court is not inclined to grant bail.

By claiming that co-accused Deepak was driving the car, Bharadwaj allegedly deceived the inquiry, according to additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

“There is a thin line of difference between having knowledge and subsequently having knowledge. We are investigating the case… When he (Bharadwaj) was a free man, he misled the investigation. He can mislead the probe again in future,” Srivastava said.

As per sources, Bhardwaj had talks with the five accused persons and as co-accused Amit did not have a driving licence, another co-accused Deepak was told to tell the police that he was in the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.

The counsel representing Bhardwaj had moved the plea on January 9 seeking bail on grounds that the offences are bailable in nature and that the accused has cooperated with the police post the incident.

However, Srivastava had opposed the plea arguing that Bhardwaj had handed over the car involved in the incident to the co-accused, who did not possess a driving licence.

On January 9, the court had sent the six accused persons to 14-day judicial custody.

Other than Bhardwaj, the other accused persons are Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

20230116-191804