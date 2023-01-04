In a latest development in connection with the death of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, Special Commissioner of Police, Shalini Singh, visited the Sultanpuri police station on Tuesday evening.

“Police personnel along with those from the PCR department will also be questioned as part of the inquiry to ascertain if there was any laxity,” said a senior police officer.

“The inquiry is still on and a detailed report in the matter is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday,” the officer said.

This is the second time that Singh visited Sultanpuri in outer Delhi as part of her inquiry to check and analyse the case files pertaining to the incident.

Accompanied by DCP Jitender Kumar Meena and her staff, Singh had reached the crime scene on the intervening night of January 2-3 and had made a round of the 12-km stretch on which the woman was dragged by the car.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted an inquiry committee led by Singh to furnish a report in the case.

