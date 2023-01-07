ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi Horror: SRK’s NGO donates undisclosed amount to Anjali’s family

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s philanthropic NGO Meer Foundation has come forward and supported the Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family by donating an undisclosed amount.

A statement read: “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women.

In the past, Meer Foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the national capital in the early hours of January 1.

20230107-181805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Oberoi recalls living in a slum to prepare for ‘Company’...

    Harshad Chopda, Smriti Kalra join musical series ‘Aakhiri Mulaqaat’

    Shyam Benegal: Not knowing Bengali wasn’t a problem in directing ‘Mujib’

    Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Mithali Raj biopic...