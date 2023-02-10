INDIA

Delhi: Husband-wife duo nabbed for snatching mobile phones

Delhi Police has arrested two scooty-borne mobile phone snatchers — a man and his wife — along with the person, who used to receive the snatched mobile phones from West Delhi, said an official on Friday.

The husband and wife have been identified as Karan (27) and Gauri (23), residents of Shiv Vihar, and the receiver has been identified as Saddam (21), a resident of Raghubir Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal, said that on February 6, a PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station that a mobile phone of a woman has been snatched by a husband-wife duo riding a white colour scooty.

“A case was registered and during investigation, the police team scanned dossiers and also collected inputs from informers. On collective assessment of CCTV footage and information network it was revealed that the couple snatchers are residing in the area of Shiv Vihar near Uttam Nagar,” the DCP added.

A raid was conducted by the police and the married couple was nabbed from their residence near Shukra Bazar in Shiv Vihar.

“Police recovered one stolen scooty and three mobile phones stolen and snatched from Vikaspuri area from their possession,” said the DCP.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the couple has been consistently committing theft and snatching incidents and have previously been arrested in nine and five cases.

“One receiver, Saddam, was also arrested on the instance of a couple. Saddam is also involved in 15 cases of dealing in stolen property, theft and snatchings,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

