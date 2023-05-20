INDIA

Delhi: IRS officer arrested for molesting IAS officer

Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted at Krishi Bhawan in the national capital for allegedly molesting an IAS officer, an official said on Saturday.

However, the accused IRS was later released on bail.

The woman IAS had alleged that she was molested and stalked by IRS.

According to the woman’s statement to the police, in April 2020, while she was involved in a team working to address the challenges of Covid-19, the accused individual attempted to get close to her.

She claimed that he persistently made unwelcome advances towards her, which she consistently rejected. After stopping his such activities for few months, he resumed contacting her by phone and even delivering packages to her workplace.

Feeling harassed and concerned, the woman took action and lodged a complaint on May 16.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC.

