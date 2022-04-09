Two people were arrested for robbing a 54-year-old woman, working as a counsellor in the Italian Embassy, in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Narender alias Kakey (26) and Ashish Barwa (28), both residents of Ashram, New Delhi.

According to the official, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. on March 30 at Soochna Bhawan, Barapulla, when the counsellor was going towards her home from her office in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

“When the complainant was in an autorickshaw and reached near Soochna Bhawan, Barapulla, she noticed three-four boys standing there and one of the boys came near the autorickshaw and snatched her hand bag containing one mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN card, service ID card, 2 debit cards, one pair golden ear-ring and one gold ring,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

After the robbery, the victim woman then made a call on 112 on reaching Noida even though the incident took place in Delhi.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, an FIR under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and the investigation was taken up.

During investigation, both the accused were identified, however, it was learnt that they have already been arrested by the staff of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in a separate case of Arms Act on March 31.

The arrested accused have disclosed that they committed robbery with the said counsellor of the Italian Embassy. The robbed mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered from their possession. One of the accused Narender alias Kakey was previously found involved in four cases, the official added.

