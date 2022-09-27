INDIA

Delhi: Jail inmate held for attempt to rape lady doctor

NewsWire
0
0

An inmate lodged at the Mandoli jail in the national capital allegedly tried to rape a 31-year-old woman doctor employed there, a jail official said.

The accused identified as Subrat Pillai (30) is already lodged in jail in two cases of crime against women and was convicted and sentenced for an imprisonment of 365 days and fined Rs 10,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (northeast), S.K. Sain said an information was received in Harsh Vihar police station from Deputy Superintendent of Mandoli jail regarding an incident of attempt to rape with a lady doctor of Mandoli jail.

“The victim doctor was contacted, her counselling was done through a counsellor and a medical examination was conducted,” the DCP added.

The police have now registered another case against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 307 (attempt to murder), 35 (When such an act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun probing the incident.

20220928-004603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rebel BJP MLA’s daughter seeks police security

    Cache of explosives recovered in J&K’s Baramulla

    Meeting Akshay Kumar was overwhelming for actress Aparna Balamurali

    Independent publisher Head of Zeus, Bloomsbury’s new acquisition, to begin its...