INDIA

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express trial to start on March 25

NewsWire
0
0

The trial run of Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express — whose operation is expected to begin in the first week of April, will start on March 25, an official said.

The trial run — Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur, would be conducted for a week during which the speed of the train would be up to 72 kmph.

According to the schedule of the train released by the Railways on Thursday, the semi-high-speed train will stop at three stations between Delhi and Jaipur. These include Gurugram, Rewari and Alwar.

Later, the train would be run at a speed of 150 kmph.

As per the schedule released on Thursday, Vande Bharat Express will leave Delhi at 6.10 p.m. The first stoppage will be Gurugram at 6.45 p.m. It will reach Rewari Jn at 7.35 p.m.

The train has a stoppage of two minutes in Alwar after reaching there at 8.25 p.m. It will reach Jaipur at around 10.20 p.m. while the arrival time of the train in Ajmer is 12.15 a.m.

The journey of 442 km will be completed in 6 hours 5 minutes.

The train would then leave from Ajmer at 6.10 a.m., and reach Jaipur at 7.55 a.m. From there, it will reach Alwar at 9.41 a.m., Rewari 10.48 a.m., Gurugram 11.25 a.m., and its final stop, Delhi at 12.15 p.m.

20230324-175203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Performing dual role of captain and hockey goalkeeper requires a different...

    AAP accuses BJP of increasing MCD budget to Rs 1,851 cr

    Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulate Alia on her pregnancy

    Annual fishing ban: Kamal Haasan’s MNM, TN fishermen seek hike in...