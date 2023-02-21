INDIA

Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in e-kiosk water bill scam

NewsWire
0
0

Hours after questioning, the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested a joint director of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in connection with a Rs 20 crore e-kiosk water bill scam, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Singh, a resident of Rajinder Nagar in Ghaziabad, was called for questioning on Monday.

According to a senior ACB official, bribe amounting in lakhs of rupees was received by Singh from the directors of Aurrum e-payment and Fresh Pay.

“He didn’t reconcile the bill payments with Aurrum e-payment and Fresh Pay which he was duty bound as deputy director. The contract was extended for the first time in 2015. Singh helped Fresh Pay in extending the contract for collection of bill payment from e-kiosks till 2020.

“Singh kept silent over reconciliation of water bills while getting the extension done for the Fresh Pay company from DJB,” the official said, adding that the further role of the other bank employees is also under the scanner and a probe is currently underway.

Earlier, the ACB had arrested three men in connection with the embezzlement of DJB funds worth Rs 20 crore.

The three persons were Aurrum e-payment owner Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, the company’s CFO Gopi Kumar Kedia and Additional Director Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai.

According to officials, the DJB had awarded work of setting up Automotive Bill Payment collection machines at different locations in its offices to Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) for facilitating its consumers in bill payments.

The bank, however, gave this contract further to Fresh Pay IT Solutions who gave it to Aurrum e-payment.

The contract was upto October 10, 2019. However, Aurrum e-payment collected the amount till March 2020.

20230221-082402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chennai Open 2022: India’s Karman Kaur Thandi bows out after losing...

    Raj govt to provide free school uniform, milk to students

    Missing man’s body found, partially eaten by animals

    Elections should not affect the Budget Session, says PM