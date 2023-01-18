Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, claimed on Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena is acting like a ‘tribal chieftain to appease his big boss’.

While addressing the winter session of Delhi Assembly, Sisodia said, “Baba Saheb (B.R. Ambedkar) had mentioned municipal governance in the fifth entry in List II in the Constitution. Local governance is a transfer subject. But the L-G is neither following democracy, nor the Constitution.”

Referring to the L-G, Sisodia said, “He is acting like the chieftain of a tribe who is told that it is your job to oppress the people of this tribe. We have seen in movies that the chieftain of the clan obeys his elder chieftain to please him.”

The Supreme Court had told in 1998 that administrator means that the L-G will work on the advice of the elected government, Sisodia added.

“Vijendra Gupta ji (BJP MLA), your party does not give respect to the educated people. Your party only gives respect to those who open emergency gates in airplanes,” Sisodia said.

Blaming the L-G over the appointment of presiding officer for the Mayoral polls for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Sisodia said, “The L-G is lying that I sent six names for the presiding officer. I had sent only one name. The L-G needed to give his opinion, not take a decision.”

“Similarly, in the appointment of aldermen, the names came from the BJP and by putting pressure on the officials, they (BJP) got the notification done,” Sisodia claimed.

