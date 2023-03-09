INDIA

Delhi L-G approves promotion of 108 Assistant Public Prosecutors

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday approved the promotion of 108 Assistant Public Prosecutors as Additional Public Prosecutors.

With this, 108 out of 150 posts of Additional Public Prosecutors, lying vacant for long in the Directorate of Prosecution of Delhi government, have been filled.

Simultaneously, the UPSC has also been asked to regularize these promotions at the earliest. The move is expected to ensure speedier disposal of cases pending with the Directorate of Prosecution.

This development comes after efforts by the Lt. Governor in streamlining recruitment procedures of the Services Department that led to the creation of 918 posts for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka in June 2022, conversion of 128 temporary medical positions into permanent in July 2022, appointment of 9,369 permanent teachers by March 2023, revival of 126 posts of principals in February 2023, apart from the appointment of about 2,700 other staff to various Delhi government departments.

Upon taking over, Saxena had directed the Services Department and Chief Secretary to take all steps to ensure promotions of employees and to mitigate the problems of retired government servants.

