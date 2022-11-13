INDIA

Delhi L-G authorises DSSSB to recruit Group B, C non-judicial staff for HC

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has authorised Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to make recruitments and selections of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-judicial subordinate staff for the Delhi High Court, an official said on Sunday.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court had desired that DSSSB — being a professional government recruiting body, may organise and conduct open examination on behalf of the court for certain posts, examinations for selection to which are conducted by some outside agencies, according to different modes of recruitment at present.

The move aimed at expeditiously staffing the mostly understaffed judiciary increasingly burdened by rising cases, will help in addressing the problem of pending cases in the court due to procedural and logistical delays, by providing ample support staff, said an official source on Sunday.

The posts include Private Secretary, Court Master, Administrative Officer, Senior Assistant Librarian, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Judicial Assistant, Senior Judicial Translator, Assistant Librarian, Personal Assistant, Judicial Translator, Jr. Judicial Assistant, Chauffeur, Dispatch Rider cum Process Server and Court Attendant, etc.

Apart from these, the posts also include several Technical positions like Director (Technical), Joint Director (Technical), Senior System Analyst, System Analyst, Assistant Programmer and Jr. Judicial Assistant (Technical).

These are the staff that are responsible for processes that include filing of cases, scrutiny, processing, date of hearing of cases, dictation of orders and computerised updation of dates, procedures and orders amongst others.

As per the source, the Lt. Governor over-ruled the impediments to the effect that DSSSB was mandated only to recruit for GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other Delhi government undertakings in light of the need of staffing the court adequately for the purpose of speedy disposal of cases.

The DSSSB, hitherto mandated with the task of recruiting personnel for GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings, only in the Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) and Group ‘C’ categories, will now similarly select personnel belonging only to these categories for the Delhi High Court.

