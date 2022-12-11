INDIA

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute main accused in ‘Sulli Deals’ case

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case, Aumkareshwar Thakur u/s 196 CrPC, said a source on Sunday.

After the order from the L-G, Delhi Police will now be able to prosecute Thakur who had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter Handle that indulged in virtual auctioning of Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of derogating and insulting them and the Muslim community, added the source.

The accused has prima facie committed an offence punishable u/s 153A/354A(3) IPC and 66/67 IT Act. PS Special Cell had registered the case FIR No.175/2021 dated on July 7, 2021.

According to the source, the L-G has noted that he is “of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore sanction is granted for prosecuting the accused for the commission of the offences” detailed in the FIR.

The episode of ‘auctioning’ Muslim women on social media platforms in 2021 had created massive outrage and earned severe criticism from all sections of the society.

