INDIA

Delhi L-G office returns 47 files not signed by CM

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Lt. Governor secretariat has returned 47 files that were not signed by the Chief Minister, a source said on Saturday.

According to a source from the L-G office, these files which were signed by the staff of CMO instead of Chief Minister concerned with Education Department and Waqf Board among others.

In this connection of flouting of laid down procedures and rules of not signing files before sending them to the L-G office, Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 22.

However, even after the letter, the CMO continues to send files to the L-G office without sign by the Chief Minister, the source said.

Underlining it as a stark departure from the past when such files were duly signed by Chief Ministers between 1993-2013, L-G Saxena had asked the Chief Minister to sign every file in the interest of smooth and effective governance.

He also asked the Chief Minister to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in most government offices now, so as to enable seamless movements of files.

These files often marked by his junior officers to the L-G Secretariat, contain notings such as “CM has seen and approved” and “CM has seen”. This is in gross disregard and violation of laid down procedures, rules and regulations which specifically outline that such files must be signed by the Chief Minister, the source said.

20220827-163803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will forming Cabinet 2.0 prove tricky for Pinarayi Vijayan?

    Epic Games slams Google’s 3rd party app billing system

    Guwahati: AAP workers detained during protest at Raj Bhavan

    Rajniesh Duggall to return to TV after two years with ‘Sanjog’