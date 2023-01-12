Amid the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on several issues, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday that the L-G has rejected the AAP’s proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training purposes.

“The L-G’s refusal to foreign exposure training for our teachers is an attack on Delhi’s education model, which has made India proud all over the world. Instead of helping to make the education model more glorious, the L-G is focused on stopping our unique initiatives, which is very shameful,” said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on the development, saying: “We have been sending Delhi government school teachers abroad for training, and it has contributed greatly to Delhi’s education revolution; it is not right to stop them from going abroad for training.”

Sisodia claimed that the L-G said there is no justification for these trainings, and has asked the SCERT to do their cost-benefit analysis.

“I want to ask the L-G, how the cost-benefit analysis of these trainings will be done. Are the changes that occured in Delhi government schools after these trainings — the wonderful atmosphere for learning, the excellent results of our children in board exams, and the re-instilled faith of parents in Delhi government schools — not benefits,” Sisodia asked.

Terming this as an attack on Delhi’s education system, Sisodia said that after coming to power, the AAP government has been sending its teachers for training to institutions which are the best in the world in the field of education, such as in Singapore, Finland, England etc.

“This initiative is taken to provide global exposure to our teachers so that they can adopt the best practices from across the world in our schools. Due to this initiative, the confidence of our teachers has increased, and they now look at education from a global perspective,” he said.

