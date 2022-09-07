Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has received a complaint addressed to Delhi Lokayukta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding an inquiry into an alleged stamp duty evasion.

The complaint has claimed that Kejriwal sold three plots for Rs 4.54 crore but showed on paper an undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh, said a source.

“Arvind Kejriwal grossly undervalued and sold three urban commercial plots on a 100 feet road situated in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana, on February 15, 2021, at a market price of Rs 4.54 crores actually and showed it on paper at a grossly undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh,” the complaint read.

It further claimed that in the process, Kejriwal not only got unaccounted cash of Rs 3.8 crore, but also evaded stamp duty worth Rs 25.93 lakhs and capital gains tax amounting to Rs 76.4 lakh, apart from obvious income tax evasion.

“All the three properties were sold on the same day. The said plots measuring 340, 416 and 254 sq yards, respectively, were sold through CM’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, for Rs 24.48 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 18.24 lakh, respectively, at the rate of Rs 8,300/sq yard, despite the fact that the existing market rate in the area was much higher, i.e., Rs 45,000 per sq yard. The stamp duty paid on the three plots was Rs 1,41,200, Rs 1,73,700, and Rs 1,12,500, respectively,” the complaint claimed.

While two of these properties were in the name of Arvind Kejriwal himself, the third property was in his father Govind Ram’s name, the complaint added.

It said, “However, the buyers who got in touch with the undersigned on condition of anonymity said that Kejriwal sold the plots at the market rate of Rs 1.53 crore, Rs 1.87 crore and Rs 1.14 crore, and received the amount exceeding the rate of Rs 8,300/sq yard mentioned in the sales deed in cash.

“In the process, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife evaded stamp duty worth Rs 10.68 lakh on the plot of 416 sq yards, Rs 8.73 lakh on the plot measuring 340 sq yards and Rs 6.52 lakh on the plot measuring 254 sq yards, causing a cumulative loss of Rs 25.93 lakh to the state exchequer.”

Saxena has marked the complaint to Chief Secretary for further necessary action.

20220907-220402