After two jailed ministers of Aam Aadmi party (AAP) – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – stepped down, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday recommended the resignations to President Droupadi Murmu.

Upon request from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accept the resignations of ministers who quit on Tuesday, the L-G Saxena recommended the same to the President.

Meanwhile, after Sisodia’s resignation, the AAP government has decided to assign his departments to two of his cabinet colleagues – Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand – till new ministers are inducted.

Of the 18 departments headed by Sisodia, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Gahlot, while the remaining ten that includes Education and Health have been assigned to Anand.

With the new responsibilities handed over to Gehlot and Anand, both ministers will now have 14 departments each.

Gahlot was already handling six departments that included Law, Justice and Legislative affairs, Transportation, Administrative Reforms, Information Technology, Revenue, and Women and Child Development.

Rajkumar Anand was the minister of four departments – Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, and Cooperative.

20230301-111405