Delhi L-G recommends names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to Prez

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended the names of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj to President Droupadi Murmu as ministers in the cabinet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recommended the names to L-G Saxena on Wednesday.

However, the President has not approved the names as the resignations of former Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are pending. Delhi can have only six Ministers at any time.

“Since, at any given time there can be only six Ministers in Delhi, their appointment will become effective only once the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain sent to the President is accepted”, said an official from L-G Secretariat.

Resignations of Sisodia and Jain were sent to the President on February 28.

