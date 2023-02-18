INDIA

Delhi L-G reconvenes MCD House for Mayoral poll on Feb 22

After the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday recommended the Mayoral election to be conducted on February 22, Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal.

“As recommended by Hon’ble Chief Minister, GNCTD. I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, the 22nd February, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 4th Floor, A-Block, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre for election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee,” said the notification from L-G Saxena.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a proposal to Delhi’s L-G V.K. Saxena regarding the election to be held on February 22.

The capital city is yet to elect the Mayor and Dy Mayor as three previous meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors over the ‘voting rights of nominated councillors’.

However, the Supreme Court in a ruling on Friday said that the nominated members cannot vote in Delhi Mayor elections. The last meeting of MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights.

