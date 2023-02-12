After three unsuccessful meetings of the MCD House to hold the mayoral elections, Delhi’s civic body will meet on Thursday to elect the mayor, deputy mayor and the members of standing committee.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has accepted a proposal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold the elections on February 16, the L-G office said on Sunday.

The national capital is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after three previous meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise following a ruckus between the BJP and AAP councillors.

The last meeting of the MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights. The MCD Presiding Officer had said that the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She also said that as per the DMC Act, aldermen are eligible to vote in the mayor, deputy mayor polls.

However, the AAP councillors protested vehemently against the aldermen being allowed to vote. AAP’s Councillor and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel had said, “The Supreme Court order clearly says that aldermen can only vote in ward committee polls but cannot vote in the mayor polls. This is completely illegal.”

