Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday hosted the diplomats of the G20 countries and other nations at Asita East on the floodplains of Yamuna river, an official said.

The event was aimed at showcasing Delhi’s natural heritage before the world leaders congregating in the national capital in the run up to the G20 meet.

Ambassadors and other diplomats of 11 countries visited Asita East early Sunday morning and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour along the floodplains, spotting over 30 species of birds.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was also present on the occasion.

Spread over 90 hectares of floodplains, Asita East has been restored and rejuvenated by DDA as a breathable public green space in a record time of less than 6 months.

The natural complex has been evolved as habitat of varied flora and fauna including rare migratory birds.

The diplomats also went cycling through the vast grasslands of Asita East.

Visibly impressed by the turnaround of this stretch of the Yamuna Floodplains in a record time of less than six months, the foreign diplomats appreciated the rich bio-diversity and the efforts undertaken to restore the ecological character of the Yamuna.

L-G Saxena lauded the efforts that have gone into rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplain and exhorted all stakeholders to put in collective efforts in undoing the destruction caused to the natural heritage due to rampant urbanisation.

“Asita has been our own effort at such rejuvenation. Just 6 months back, this fragile riverine eco-system was a dump yard of waste, squatters and stray animals. Persistent efforts by DDA have resulted in salvaging a self- contained eco-system that houses rich natural diversity. Though the Yamuna floodplains remain fragile, efforts are being made to restore and rejuvenate Delhi’s natural heritage that is crucial for making Delhi environmentally sustainable with a refurbished green-blue eco-system,” Saxena said.

Asita East has a restored wetland of about 2.5 hectare size that is augmenting more than 60 million litres of water.

It has a plantation of 4,000 native trees of floodplain ecosystem and about 3.35 million riverine grasses planted in a record time of just six months.

All this has attracted about 63 varieties of resident and migratory birds this winter to make it their home. An interactive public zone has been designed with large congregation spaces, nature trails, cycle tracks and a selfie point.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and the Chief Coordinator for G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, Vice Chairman DDA and other senior officials also participated.

