INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi L-G seeks report from police over acid attack on school girl

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the police after a motorcycle-borne person threw acid on a school girl earlier in the day, officials said.

The Lt. Governor has spoken to the Police Commissioner about the incident and has sought a detailed report including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city.

The L-G Secretariat has said that Lt. Governor has also instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.

The L-G is in touch with the hospital authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment.

He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family, the L-G office said.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in Mohan Garden area.

The caller told police that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by a man riding pillion on a bike around 7.30 a.m.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. While one person has been detained, further investigation into the matter is on,” said the DCP.

20221214-212606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India officially gets Chess Olympiad 2022 hosting rights

    Can’t compare sedition charges to Emergency: Goa BJP official

    TRF top commander Mehran Yaseen among 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar...

    Another idol stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered