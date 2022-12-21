For holistic rejuvenation and cleaning of the Najafgarh drain and the resultant pollution to river Yamuna, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Wednesday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to help ensure stemming the flow of effluent into Najafgarh drain from Haryana.

On his part, Khattar assured Saxena of all possible help and said that the Haryana government will take steps to stem the flow of effluent from the feeder drains in Haryana that flow into the Najafgarh drain.

According to the L-G secretariat, the Haryana CM also proposed a meeting of the concerned parties to comprehensively address the issue in one go.

Saxena, along with officials from the L-G secretariat, will soon travel to Chandigarh for the said meeting, in which Khattar will also be present, sources said.

The Najafgarh drain, which contributes about 40 per cent of the pollution to Yamuna river, is polluted to the extent of 36 per cent by three drains flowing into it from Haryana.

Thirty-two drains that have been partially trapped by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contribute 44 per cent of the pollution, while 20 per cent pollution comes from 52 drains yet to be trapped by the DJB.

When the Yamuna enters Delhi from Haryana at Palla, the total fecal coliform is 1,100, but when it reaches ISBT, after absorbing the discharge from the Najafgarh drain, its fecal coliform load is to the tune of 2,10,000.

