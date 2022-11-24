INDIA

Delhi L-G takes note of AAP’s tweet, asks Police Commissioner to act

NewsWire
0
0

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing its defeat in MCD and Gujarat elections, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena has taken a note of the incidents and directed the city Police Commissioner to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

Sisodia on Thursday alleged that former Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his “goons” (supporters) to attack Kejriwal and has done complete planning for it.

A source at the Raj Niwas, the official residence of the L-G, said the L-G has taken note of the tweets and statements by the AAP.

“L-G has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality — orchestrated, or otherwise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent,” the source added.

“Fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is plotting to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will give a reply to their hooliganism,” Sisodia had tweeted earlier.

Issuing a statement on the controversy, the AAP said, “The party strongly condemned the threats in bold words stating “the BJP is “horrified” by the huge public support AAP is receiving from Delhi and Gujarat. Threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the National Convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country”.”

20221125-013802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Major embarrassment for Capt Amarinder, loses Patiala seat

    Anjali Arora from ‘Lock Upp’ dances to Shamshad Begum classic

    Eid eve shopping reaches feverish pitch in Srinagar

    A slice of Paris in Shillong