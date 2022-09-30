Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the delay in execution of several developmental projects pending due to delayed permissions for tree removal or translocation.

This is the second letter from the L-G in this regard after he had written earlier on August 17.

The permissions for as many as 15 important infrastructure projects are pending with the Minister of Environment & Forest, GNCTD since as long as the year 2019.

As per report, in all these cases, land for compensatory afforestation or transplantation has already been identified or allotted.

The pending projects include the redevelopment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as World Class Medical University pending since January 2022; Metro lines aimed at decongesting and improving public transport in extremely crowded areas in West, South, North and Central Delhi, as per the L-G office.

The other pending projects includes construction of new engineering block and academic complex in IIT-Delhi pending since 2021, construction of road over bridge and road under bridge by MCD at Sultanpuri near Nangloi, construction of the important Dwarka Expressway Phase II, pending since April 2022, etc.

The L-G in his letter has observed: “Such unwarranted delays in disposal of applications regarding permission for relocation /transplantation is leading to a waste of public funds due to time and cost overruns of the projects for which accountability needs to be fixed. Further pendency in completion of the projects is also delaying the provision of much required public utilities and services to the citizens of Delhi. Project Management Agencies/ Departments are being constrained to seek relief from the Courts, resulting in overburdening the Courts besides leading to wastage of time and energy at all levels.”

“Considering the public importance of projects and the inconvenience being faced by several agencies, I had raised the matter regarding undue delay in disposal of applications for grant of permission for tree cutting/translocation in case of various projects of CPWD, DMRC, Indian Railways several times during my meetings with you, however the pendency continues to persist,” the L-G has underlined in the letter.

“Any kind of indecision in such matters not only hampers the pace of development projects but also affects public welfare. I once again exhort you to look into the issue and expedite the long pending clearances for transplantation/ tree cutting so that projects of national importance can be completed within their laid down timelines,” L-G Saxena has said in the letter.

