Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for regular meetings “in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance” of the national capital.

“I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and gotten into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the L-G said in his letter.

“The provisions governing administration in Delhi emanate out of serious deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and the Parliament of India, apart from having been clearly interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on several occasion.

“While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare.

“We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with State Assembly and Municipal Elections.

“Now, that the same are over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance of the City, in the interest of its people,” Saxena concluded in the letter.

